Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.65 Million

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will announce sales of $581.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $579.10 million and the highest is $584.20 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $686.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.07.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

