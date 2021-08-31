Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,678,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 449,200 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 263,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 21,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $91.63 million, a P/E ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 1.66.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

