Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

NYSE NAT opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $342.27 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.18% of Nordic American Tankers worth $15,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.