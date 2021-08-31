Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.72 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRN. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $793.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 43.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $150,210.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citi Trends stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 215.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Citi Trends worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

