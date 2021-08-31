Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,963 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

In other news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.