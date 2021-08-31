Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $524,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

