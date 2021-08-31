Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of AutoZone worth $58,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AutoZone by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AutoZone by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,555.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,582.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,448.77.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,554.56.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

