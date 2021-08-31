Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,157 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000.

VPL opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $84.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

