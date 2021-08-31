Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period.

Shares of PCY opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

