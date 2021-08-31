Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 35,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,724% compared to the typical volume of 937 put options.

NASDAQ:BBIG opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Vinco Ventures has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Vinco Ventures

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.