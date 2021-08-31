Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,028 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 861% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 put options.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Old Republic International has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

In related news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at $35,094,718.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,774 shares of company stock worth $46,090 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $529,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 23.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,333,000 after acquiring an additional 265,807 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 230,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 99.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 276,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

