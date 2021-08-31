DCP Midstream Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,056 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,846% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,109 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 943,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 785,922 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,061,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,245,000 after purchasing an additional 694,697 shares during the period. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 3.60.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. DCP Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

