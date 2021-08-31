Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $48.71 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $48,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,709,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 815,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,720,000 after buying an additional 33,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.