StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:SRT opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.41. StarTek has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, analysts expect that StarTek will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,233 shares of company stock worth $99,072. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in StarTek by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in StarTek during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in StarTek by 1,606.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

