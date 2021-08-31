Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,661,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,304 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $83,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $751,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

UBER stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

