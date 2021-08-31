Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

VTIP opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

