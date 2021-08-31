Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,069,137 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,069,137 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 29.9% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.