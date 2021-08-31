Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.9% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 250,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 483,908 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $66,276,000 after purchasing an additional 84,247 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 325,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 24,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 107,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.26. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.