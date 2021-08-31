Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 18,441 CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 84.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in CNX Resources by 204.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.42.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

