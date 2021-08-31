Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 350.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 46,338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

