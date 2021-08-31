Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $264,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,943 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.