Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $273,000 Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGC. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

