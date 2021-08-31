Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -219.85 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.32%. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D Eugene Ewing acquired 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,347.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $266,349. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $10,837,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,349,000 after acquiring an additional 264,996 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $2,469,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.