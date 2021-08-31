Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,707 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 167,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $699.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

