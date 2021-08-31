UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. UDR also reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UDR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE:UDR opened at $53.46 on Friday. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,069.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $824,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950 over the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 422.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 727.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.