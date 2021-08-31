Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 1,245 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,488,000 after purchasing an additional 253,784 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,361. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

