Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $5.97 Million in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of UGI by 105.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth about $1,865,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 86.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,541,000 after buying an additional 175,913 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 75.7% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 28,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of UGI by 7.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,328,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,525,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UGI opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

