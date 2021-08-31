Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Boosted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 4.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Novartis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $205.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

