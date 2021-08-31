1,809 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,304,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $185.82 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $204.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.