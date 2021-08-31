Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $730.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $723.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $679.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.24. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

