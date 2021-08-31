Fox Run Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

NYSE PLAN opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $694,742.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,099.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock worth $9,718,606 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, decreased their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.