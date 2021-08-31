HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the July 29th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 409,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

HubSpot stock opened at $701.58 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $260.79 and a twelve month high of $715.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $614.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 455.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after buying an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.91.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.