Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Expands By 26.5%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the July 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AEXAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale set a $10.34 price target on shares of Atos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. Atos has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

