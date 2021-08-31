Capital Analysts LLC Has $672,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $274.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $194.64 and a 12 month high of $276.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.55.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

