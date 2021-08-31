Capital Analysts LLC Has $1 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 166.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.