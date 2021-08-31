Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 38,033 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in XPO Logistics by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.92.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XPO opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.04.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

