Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $33,692,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 275.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 209,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 153,920 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lear from $217.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

NYSE LEA opened at $160.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.26. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

