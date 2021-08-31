Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $66,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65, a PEG ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.