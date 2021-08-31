Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,553 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of ResMed worth $74,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,110 shares of company stock worth $12,734,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

Shares of RMD opened at $289.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $290.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

