Rhumbline Advisers Buys 26,740 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Moderna were worth $81,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,279,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,204,266.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,000 shares of company stock worth $87,719,570. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $370.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.07 and its 200 day moving average is $218.03.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

