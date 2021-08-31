Analysts Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

WRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,742,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 71,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

