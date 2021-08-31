$0.21 EPS Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $0.47. Warrior Met Coal reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,862,000 after acquiring an additional 181,390 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after acquiring an additional 566,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

