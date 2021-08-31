D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 712,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,016 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of D.R. Horton worth $64,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 57.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 76.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 329.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 20.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 77,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.