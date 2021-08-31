Capital Analysts LLC Sells 497 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.94.

