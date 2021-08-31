Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $211.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $149.63 and a twelve month high of $212.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

