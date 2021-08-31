Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.23. RadNet posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of RDNT opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. RadNet has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

