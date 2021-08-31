Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

WPC stock opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

