Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Ayro worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ayro by 2,330.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ayro by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ayro during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ayro during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ayro during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYRO opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. Ayro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 4.00.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Ayro had a negative net margin of 835.12% and a negative return on equity of 32.77%.

In other news, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 14,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $70,631.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,918.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,338 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

