Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after buying an additional 1,815,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $20,657,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OXY opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

