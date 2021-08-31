Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $773,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,679,186. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $162.42 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 90.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.13.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

